Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has reportedly agreed to join Liverpool ahead of his proposed switch to Anfield this summer.

That’s according to 90 Min, with the outlet claiming that Liverpool hope to sign Lavia in time for him to join their pre-season tour of Singapore.

Liverpool have already moved to bolster their midfield this summer after snapping up Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Lavia has emerged as a target for Liverpool with Jordan Henderson joining Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq and Fabinho also nearing a switch to the Middle East.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed just today that Liverpool have sent an official second bid for the Belgian after seeing their first offer knocked back.

And Liverpool are hoping to complete a deal to sign the Saints midfielder in time for him to join their pre-season tour.

Lavia agrees personal terms with Liverpool

90 Min reports that Lavia’s camp have already indicated their desire to complete a switch to Anfield this summer.

It’s noted that personal terms have already been agree in principle and Liverpool are hoping to complete a deal imminently.

Indeed, The Reds are hopeful of signing Lavia in time for him to link up with Klopp’s squad in Singapore, which will end next Wednesday.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Lavia has been lauded as an ‘incredible’ talent after impressing for Southampton last season.

The 19-year-old made the switch to St Mary’s from Manchester City last summer but is already attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

It remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool can reach an agreement with Southampton in time for Lavia to link up with Klopp’s squad. But it certainly seems the Saints star is edging closer to a move to Merseyside.

Lavia would be an excellent addition to Liverpool’s midfield and has already shown flashes of his potential in the Premier League.