Leeds injury news: Marc Roca and Liam Cooper could be included vs Everton











Leeds United caretaker boss Michael Skubala has said that Marc Roca and Liam Cooper could feature against Everton on Saturday.

Skubala was addressing the media ahead of their crunch tie against Sean Dyche’s side.

It’s a huge game for both clubs that could have massive implications in the Premier League relegation battle.

Everton currently sit a point behind and a place below Leeds going into the game.

The Toffees go into the game in slightly better form, having won once since the World Cup.

Remarkably, that’s a better recent record than Leeds.

Their last win came in November, when Jesse Marsch lead the side to back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Since then, Leeds have brought in several new players, including Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie.

Skubala is now hopeful he can introduce Liam Cooper and Marc Roca back into the Leeds team this weekend.

It would be a much-needed boost as they look to secure their Premier League status.

Asked about the latest injury news at the club, Skubala replied: “Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are touch-and-go, not far [away], so we could see them maybe on Saturday.

“We don’t want to take any risks with any players, and I definitely don’t want to take any risks with players in this moment.

“We’re slowly, slowly getting some strength back in the squad which is pleasing.”

Roca has one of the first names on the Leeds team sheet since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer.

His partnership has been one of the few positives this season, despite his Premier League quality being questioned at times.

Liam Cooper is undoubtedly one of the club’s most important leaders on and off the pitch.

He’s only started half of Leeds’s league fixtures this season, and missed both fixtures against Manchester United.

Given the relative lack of experience among the younger members of Skubala’s squad, Cooper’s presence is very welcome in defense.

Having both Roca and Cooper available on Saturday will certainly boost Leeds’s chance in what could be considered a must-win game.

