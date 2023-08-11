German journalist Christian Falk has shared the latest on Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich, and it’s some bad news for Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Daniel Levy accepted the Bundesliga champions’ latest offer for Kane on Wednesday, and yesterday was a real rollercoaster ride for Spurs fans. There has been a lot of drama over the last 24 hours, but it will all come to an end today, claims Falk on X/Twitter this morning.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Harry Kane’s transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich will be completed today

It was always only a matter of time before Harry Kane would leave Tottenham after Daniel Levy accepted a bid for him.

However, Spurs fans were given some serious hope yesterday, with numerous outlets claiming that the England captain is increasingly likely to snub Bayern and stay at Spurs.

That raised the spirits around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday, but that has all disappeared now.

Kane is all set to leave Tottenham and join Bayern, and Falk has just claimed this morning that it has been confirmed to him that the deal will be completed today.

Retweeting David Ornstein’s update from last night that Kane has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, Falk wrote: “True!

“We can confirm: The Transfer of Harry Kane will be a Done Deal today.”

TBR View:

It’s terrible news for Tottenham fans that Kane is about to leave.

The Englishman is their best player by a country mile. He has been outstanding for them over the years, and if it wasn’t for him last season, Spurs would’ve finished in the bottom half.

Tottenham now need a top-quality replacement for Kane. They need to splash some cash to fill the huge void he’s set to leave, and that will not be easy.

It will be interesting to see what Daniel Levy will do now to soften the blow.