Watts shares whether Trossard or Nketiah could start for Arsenal against Everton

Charles Watts has backed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to start Leandro Trossard in tonight’s Premier League meeting with Everton.

The Gunners will hope to go five points clear at the top of the table as they contest their game in hand on Manchester City.

Arsenal will also hope to make amends for their 1-0 defeat away at Sean Dyche’s side just under a month ago.

The Toffees stunned the Gunners at Goodison Park, thanks to James Tarkowski’s 60th-minute winner.

On that day, Eddie Nketiah struggled against the hosts.

The Arsenal forward worked hard but failed to pull their defence apart from their set shape.

Watts, speaking on his YouTube channel, reckons Arteta will go with Trossard for tonight’s encounter with Everton.

He thinks the January signing will be able to cause havoc within the opposition defence, as was the case at Leicester.

“I’d be very surprised if you’d bring Eddie Nketiah back for this one,” said Watts.

“Especially after how much Eddie struggled against Everton a few weeks ago with their centre-backs and the way that Everton play.

“I think if you have Trossard in that false nine position, as we saw against Leicester, that you’re hopefully going to be able to drag a couple of centre-backs out of position there.

“Because Trossard will drop deep, the centre-backs might come out to follow him.

“Then Martinelli can do that run in behind like he did for the goal. And sort of get into the space that’s been vacated by Trossard’s movement.

“I just feel like that’s probably the way Arsenal are going to go.”

Just what Arsenal need against tough Everton defence

Trossard has hit the ground running at Arsenal since his January move from Brighton. And he has been going from strength to strength.

The ‘magnificent‘ £27million man has made seven appearances for the Gunners so far, including six in the Premier League.

Of those, two have been starts.

Trossard scored the opener against Brentford, which helped Arsenal salvage a point after Ivan Toney then equalised.

And against Leicester, the Belgian grabbed an assist and could’ve very easily also had a goal.

As Watts says, it would be surprising to see Arteta reinstate Nketiah.

Trossard should and probably will get a chance against Everton from the off.