‘Wasn’t true’: Premier League defender says his manager was never actually going to take the Spurs job

Tottenham’s search for a new manager this summer took them all around the houses.

Indeed, Spurs were seemingly being linked by every manager under the sun after sacking Antonio Conte.

Ultimately, Tottenham ended up hiring Ange Postecoglou, but, at one point, it was being reported that Marco Silva was a real contender for the job.

The Portuguese gaffer was strongly linked with Spurs at one point, but now, he’s signed a new contract with Fulham, and will be staying in west London for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on The American Dream Podcast, Tim Ream has now touched on the links to Spurs for Silva in the summer, and he maintains that there was nothing to them.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Silva was never going to Tottenham

Ream spoke about his manager and the Spurs job after he signed his new contract.

“When you’re not sure if the manager will be there past the summer, if he doesn’t sign a contract extension now, there’ll always be rumblings if managers get sacked at other clubs. It happened over the summer with Tottenham when he was linked with that job through random sources which wasn’t true by the way. It puts everyone a bit more at ease,” Ream said.

Worked out in the end

While Tottenham didn’t manage to pry Marco Silva out of Fulham in the summer, it’s safe to say that everything worked out in the end.

Postecoglou has transformed Tottenham in a way that Marco Silva may not have been able to, while Fulham were more than happy to keep their gaffer on board and tie him down to a new contract.

Silva may well be destined for bigger things at some point in the future, but, for now, he’s committed to Fulham and will be taking the Whites forwards for the next few years.