Report: Tottenham could still appoint 45-year-old PL manager instead of Postecoglou, he's on Levy's shortlist











Marco Silva is still in Tottenham’s thinking to become their next manager.

It was reported on Thursday that Spurs are closing in on the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new Head Coach, but The Telegraph report that Spurs still have a three-man shortlist that they’re working through.

Postecoglou, as we know, is on that final shortlist, while long-term target, Luis Enrique, is also still in the frame.

However, Marco Silva has also made the final cut, and that is a very intriguing update to say the least.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The Fulham boss has always been mentioned as a potential candidate, but there have never been what you would describe as concrete suggestions that he could get the job, but now, it looks like he has a real shot at it.

Silva would cost Tottenham around £6m in compensation, but that could well be worth it considering the job he has done with Fulham over the last two years.

A 10th-placed finish this term has caught the eye, but his work in the Championship was perhaps more impressive.

His free-scoring Fulham team romped to the title last year, winning three separate games 7-0 along the way.

Silva has consistently proven that when he is handed a strong side he gets results. Just look at his work at Olympiakos as an example.

Yes, the standard is different, but winning football is winning football, and he could be the man to transform Spurs’ fortunes.

Unlike Enrique and Postecoglou, Silva comes with a lot of Premier League experience under his belt, and at the age of just 45, he’s still a very young manager who could still build a long-term project at the club.

Don’t be shocked if you hear more and more about Silva joining Spurs in the coming weeks.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

