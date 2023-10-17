‘Wanted me’: Former Celtic hero shares how Roberto Mancini offered him an important role at Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian money is taking over football this year. All summer we have had to watch as some of the best players in Europe were taken to the Middle East and rewarded with bumper contracts for their trouble.

The Celtic fans were a victim of it (if that is indeed the correct phrase to use) when Al Ittihad snapped up Jota for a bargain £25m this summer.

And whilst his move continues to create crazy headlines, could you imagine the impact that former Celtic hero, Paolo Di Canio, would have had in the region?

The fiery Italian has revealed that he was head-hunted by fellow countryman, Roberto Mancini, this summer as the former Man City manager offered Di Canio the Assistant Manager’s position for the Saudi Arabian national side where he is currently the manager.

Di Canio said [La Stampa], “Not only to money because it would have been an important experience in a football that invests to grow and establish itself: Roberto Mancini had not proposed me a marginal role, he wanted me as second coach on the pitch to train and improve the players.

“His esteem made me proud, also because we do not have a special relationship: a few games of padel, a couple of chats and nothing more, so if he thought of me it is because he believes in my ideas and my work.

“I want to thank him, along with AFF contract manager Abdallah: it wasn’t easy to decide, I hesitated for a long time, in the end, I chose to follow my heart.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images

Di Canio was undoubtedly an excellent footballer for Celtic and whilst he has some experience in management, would his fiery temperament be welcomed in a country that would not be used to a character like him?

No doubt he would have been offered a king’s ransom to take up the position but it seems that money is not a motivator for the former Celtic man.

Whilst Di Canio waits for the right move, the Celtic fans will always remember him for his exciting football and his wind-ups of the Rangers players on Derby Day.

One day, the Italian will return to football management but it seems that it won’t be in Saudi Arabia.

