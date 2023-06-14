Anton Ferdinand believes that Kalvin Phillips would be the perfect replacement for Declan Rice if the midfielder does indeed leave West Ham in the summer transfer window.

Ferdinand was speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel about who the Hammers’ dream signing would be in this window.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, West Ham’s movements this summer are largely going to depend on what happens with Declan Rice. Obviously, it appears that there is a good chance that Rice will end up signing for Arsenal.

Ferdinand would love Kalvin Phillips at West Ham

How West Ham fare in replacing Rice is likely to have a huge say in whether David Moyes’ men kick on from their Europa Conference League triumph.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly therefore, Anton Ferdinand suggested that a midfielder would be his ideal addition in this window. And he backed one Manchester City player to be the man to fill the void.

“We obviously need to bring in someone that will replace Dec if he goes,” he told FIVE.

“Kalvin Phillips, I’d take. I’d want him at my club. I’m being realistic.

“He’s at the best club, not just in England, but in the world right now. When he was at Leeds, he was fantastic. I think the reason why he’s had injuries is because he isn’t playing. He gets a good pre-season under his belt and playing games properly, I think he’ll be fine. But you can’t question his ability and what he’s done when playing.

“He will be the perfect replacement.”

Phillips had a tough first year at the Etihad Stadium. He did not play a great deal. And he had problems with injury. So it is hardly surprising that some could see him leaving Manchester City this summer.

And West Ham have previously shown interest. The Evening Standard reported that the Hammers made a £50 million bid for the 27-year-old while he was at Leeds.

Some West Ham fans may not be too excited about the idea of Phillips replacing Rice. But Ferdinand is right that he was absolutely superb at Leeds during their time in the Premier League.

And it would not be a surprise if Manchester City had higher hopes for Phillips’ second year at Eastlands.

But if he does become available, he would definitely be a very good signing for West Ham.