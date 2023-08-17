‘There is something there’: Journalist says Liverpool ‘definitely’ want to sign ‘outstanding’ midfielder

Liverpool are being linked with every midfielder under the sun at the moment.

The Reds are in desperate need for a new midfield player, and, inevitably, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

Of course, some of these rumours will be true, and some of them will be nonsense, but according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, there is some truth to the suggestion that the Reds want to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

The Moroccan has been linked to Liverpool in recent days, but Jones says he was initially sceptical of these links, stating that it was just an easy name for the media to pt out there.

However, after digging a little deeper into this deal, Jones is led to believe that Liverpool definitely are keen on Amrabat.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – JUNE 07: Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina reacts following the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC at Eden Arena on June 07, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Liverpool keen

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘outstanding’ midfielder.

“I have to admit, I was sceptical at first of the Amrabat link. It just felt a bit too obvious after missing out on those players. But as soon as you look into it a bit more, there is something there. Liverpool have definitely started to explore this to see if Amrabat can be persuaded to go anywhere else in the Premier League. His heart is set on Man United, the fee is set up, the personal terms are set up, Fiorentina are ready to sell him to Man United, but they have hit a brick wall because United haven’t been able to get an extra midfielder through the door, we’re at a standstill,” Jones said.

AL KHOR, QATAR – DECEMBER 14: Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco is seen after France won the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match against Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. France beat Morocco 2-0, to face Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup final. (Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Great consolation

Liverpool may have missed out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea last week, but signing Amrabat could be a perfect consolation prize.

The World Cup star has been absolutely incredible over the past 12 months, and the icing on the cake would be the fact that he’s been so close to signing for Manchester United in recent times.

After having Lavia and Caicedo pinched from under their noses, it would be incredibly sweet if Liverpool manage to snatch Amrabat away from United.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on.