Vladmir Coufal claims £9m West Ham star is one of the best players he's ever played with











West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal has claimed that Manuel Lanzini is one of the best players he’s ever played with.

Coufal’s comments were shared by The Athletic after another home win for the Irons.

West Ham’s Premier League status was only confirmed in the past few days.

They looked in real trouble earlier in the season, but David Moyes has guided them away from the bottom three.

All of their focus will now be on their Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina in Prague.

West Ham have one final game remaining in the league against Leicester City that could have huge implications for the bottom three.

David Moyes will likely rest his key players to avoid an unnecessary injury before their all-important final.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

One player who could therefore start for West Ham alongside Vladimir Coufal is Manuel Lanzini.

The £9m attacker has barely featured in the league this season, having been an unused substitute on 28 occasions.

He did play a big role in getting the Hammers to the Europa Conference League.

Lanzini started every match in their European campaign up to the quarter-finals.

Coufal lauds West Ham teammate Lanzini

Talking about the Argentinian international, Coufal said: “Manu is one of the best football players I’ve played with.

“His composure on the ball and vision on the pitch is amazing. I’m so grateful that I’ve been his teammate.

“He’s a fantastic player and he deserved his goal. The celebration showed how much we like him as a player and a person.”

Lanzini may have already played his final game for West Ham with his contract expiring in the summer.

He’s made more than 200 appearances for the Irons and played a key role in several brilliant campaigns at the London Stadium.

It was obvious how popular Lanzini was among the West Ham squad when he scored his late goal against Leeds yesterday.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Coufal and his West Ham teammates couldn’t hide their joy when Lanzini scored, with even Lukasz Fabianski joining in the celebrations.

He’s well respected by his fellow countrymen, and although he nearly left last summer, has still played a big role this year.

His performances in Europe have allowed Moyes to rotate where necessary throughout the season.

A European trophy would be a fitting way to end his West Ham career.

