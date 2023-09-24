Virgil van Dijk sends two-word message to 28-year-old who just left Liverpool after finally making debut

Virgil van Dijk has been quick to praise his former Liverpool teammate Naby Keita following his long-awaited debut for Werder Bremen yesterday.

Van Dijk left a comment on Keita’s Instagram post which had the caption ‘finally back on the court.’

The Dutch centre-back simply commented ‘Naby lad’ in a show of support.

And you’d expect that all Liverpool fans will be pleased to see Keita playing football once again.

Although his career didn’t pan out as hoped at Anfield after a £48m move, that was largely because of injury.

And Keita’s start at Bremen has been delayed because of the same reason.

Keita clearly still has the sympathy and support of his former Liverpool teammate van Dijk.

Of course, Liverpool are now preparing for a Premier League clash against West Ham United on Sunday.

Liverpool will be favourites for the game at Anfield but West Ham have proven to be no push over this season.

Jarrod Bowen, a player Liverpool have been linked with, is one of several players in top form for David Moyes’ team.

Of course, Liverpool do have players in red hot form themselves.

And one of those is Dominik Szoboszlai.

The midfielder was one of several exciting options that joined Van Dijk at Liverpool over the summer to replace the likes of Keita.

Along with Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool almost have an entirely new midfield.

Jurgen Klopp has already used several different combinations thus far, and it’ll be interesting to see who is deployed against West Ham.

Liverpool do look refreshed and ready to challenge for the title again this season.

And former Liverpool man Keita would surely be one of the first to point out how important Van Dijk will be for that challenge.