Virgil van Dijk hails 26-year-old Liverpool player who has done ‘unbelievably well’ this season

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has hailed how well Joe Gomez has started the season.

The Dutch defender was speaking in the club’s programme ahead of their EFL Cup match against Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp will more than likely be using tonight’s match as another opportunity to rotate his team.

They have a huge match against Tottenham coming up on Saturday with both teams still unbeaten in the Premier League.

Liverpool are still dealing with a couple of injuries that might force Klopp’s hand when it comes to team selection.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still unavailable, meaning someone will need to fill in at right-back.

Against West Ham, Joe Gomez was once again played there and put in a fantastic performance.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk has admitted he’s been impressed with how well Gomez has started the season for Liverpool.

He excelled at centre-back in the Dutchman’s absence against Newcastle.

Injuries have scuppered the 26-year-old’s time at Liverpool but if he can stay fit this season he could finally establish himself as a regular option under Klopp.

Liverpool star Van Dijk impressed with Gomez

Speaking about how the defender has started the season, Van Dijk said: “Joey G [Gomez] has come in and played a couple of positions unbelievably well and with zero fuss. I love this.

“Not only does it bring even more competition for places, it gives us the chance to change games when we need to because it gives us different qualities at different times.”

Gomez had a tough time against Wolves, struggling to deal with Pedro Neto on the wing.

However, the Portuguese winger was much quieter after half-time with the entire team lifting their performances.

Van Dijk and Gomez could theoretically be a centre-back partnership for Liverpool going forward.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Joel Matip is expected to move on in the summer when his contract expires.

French defender Ibrahima Konate might have something to say about that going forward.

However, he appears to be suffering from the same long-term injury problems as his defensive teammates which will be a growing concern for Klopp.