Virgil van Dijk absolutely loved £39m Liverpool player’s performance against Leicester yesterday











Virgil van Dijk absolutely loved teammate Fabinho’s performance yesterday as Liverpool comfortably defeated Leicester City.

The Brazilian midfielder took to social media after their 3-0 win to celebrate another important three points.

His midfielder partner Curtis Jones stole the headlines last night.

His quickfire brace gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a two-goal advantage going into half-time.

A thunderbolt from Trent Alexander-Arnold finished the game off with Leicester barely testing Alisson.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool’s midfield is set to be one of the big talking points of the upcoming transfer window.

A host of players are being moved on, with plenty of replacements already being suggested.

Fabinho looks like one of the few players who could still be lining up alongside Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool next season.

His form has dropped off during this campaign, although the same could be said for many of his teammates.

However, he was back to his best against Leicester yesterday, although their midfield struggled to put up much of a fight.

Van Dijk hails Liverpool teammate Fabinho

Posting on Instagram after the match, Fabinho sent a simple message to Liverpool fans, saying: “Until the end.”

Van Dijk loved what he saw from the £39m Brazilian after a welcome return to form.

Virgil van Dijk loved Liverpool teammate Fabinho’s performance yesterday. Cr. (fabinho) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Liverpool’s current options in midfield are either at the peak or just beyond it, or still developing.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic have loads of potential, but can’t lead a charge back into the top four.

At 29, Fabinho is the perfect age to lead Liverpool’s midfield for the next few years.

There have been calls to sell him in the summer, but Liverpool can’t afford to completely change their entire midfield.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Fabinho looks to have rediscovered his best form at the perfect time in the season.

Liverpool still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League after going on an impressive winning streak.

It would still require either Newcastle or Manchester United to slip up.

However, Fabinho, Van Dijk and the rest of the Liverpool squad look set to take it down to the wire.

