Don Hutchison wowed by what Fabinho did for Liverpool against Forest











Premier League pundit Don Hutchison praised Liverpool ace Fabinho for his role in the Reds’ opener against Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges ran out 3-2 winners over the (other) Reds in Saturday’s 3pm kickoff at Anfield.

Neither side could break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes as Forest frustrated Liverpool.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

However, it didn’t take the hosts long to draw first blood after the interval.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the 47th minute, nodding home from point-blank range.

Jota applied the finishing touch after Fabinho headed the ball into a perfect position for him.

The £180,000-a-week midfielder could’ve gone for goal himself, but decided to assist his teammate instead.

Hutchison liked what he saw from Fabinho and from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who whipped in a great corner.

“Perfection for Liverpool after the team talk at half-time,” the former Reds midfielder said on the Premier League website.

“Alexander-Arnold’s delivery is spot on and it’s a clever header from Fabinho.

“He doesn’t go for goal, he puts it on a plate for Jota, who loses his marker.

“Now this is the problem for Steve Cooper, when you go behind after being so defensive.”

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Neco Williams quickly drew Forest level against his former club, netting via a deflection on 51 minutes.

Jota then made it 2-1 for Liverpool, before Morgan Gibbs-White equalised for the visitors yet again.

The Anfield outfit had the final say as Mohamed Salah made it 3-2, with Forest unable to come back from that.

Fabinho delivered a decent enough display on the day.

He kept the ball moving, was fairly accurate in his passing and obviously provided the crucial opening assist.