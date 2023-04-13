Vincent Kompany told to sell two Tottenham players if he becomes Spurs manager











Vincent Kompany has been urged to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager and then sell both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Nope, we’re not joking, that’s exactly what Belgian football analyst Filip Joos has urged the 37-year-old today as he continues to be linked with a move away from Burnley.

Tottenham, who will need a new manager this summer, could be an option for Kompany.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Vincent Kompany told to become Tottenham manager and sell two Spurs stars

Tottenham managerial target Vincent Kompany has done a truly remarkable job at Burnley this season.

The Belgian only took charge last summer and it seemed like a really difficult job with so many players leaving the club. To make things worse, the philosophy at Burnley was completely different to what Kompany had in mind for his side.

However, against all the odds, the 37-year-old fully transformed the Clarets, who are now a joy to watch. That has caught Daniel Levy’s eye, who has made Kompany his number-one target this summer.

Now, Joos has offered some advice to Kompany – some of it may end up angering Spurs supporters.

He said in a video titled 90 Minutes on the Friends of Sports YouTube channel: “Kompany to Tottenham? Go! And even more: he has to let Kane and Son go and start all over again. That squad is so deep right now.

“He shouldn’t go to Chelsea where he will end up in a machine. There are 98 players walking around and you have to do it with that. Chelsea have also won trophies in recent years. Kompany is now bigger than Tottenham.

“If I’m Tottenham and you see Arteta’s work at Arsenal… He’s also from Guardiola’s school, just like Kompany. Doesn’t he have an edge over the rest? We would also understand if he left Burnley for Tottenham.”

Tottenham manager target Vincent Kompany – Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

TBR View

Joos is right when he tells Kompany to join Tottenham this summer. However, we don’t understand the point of selling both Kane and Son, who are Spurs’ best players.

Kane’s future is up in the air now. He will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and there is a huge chance that he will finally leave Spurs to try and win trophies elsewhere.

Son, however, isn’t going anywhere. He will still have two years left on his deal and there’s no way Daniel Levy will allow him to leave the club this summer.

Kompany may not be too experienced as a manager, but he is one of the most respected names in football. His appointment could make a serious difference at Tottenham next season – with or without Kane and Son.

Tottenham manager target Vincent Kompany – Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

