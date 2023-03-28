‘Extraordinary’ Pundit urges Tottenham to hire ‘maverick’ 36-year-old manager right now











Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Tony Cascarino has been discussing Tottenham’s managerial situation and who should replace Antonio Conte in north London.

The Italian has been sacked by Spurs, and the search for a replacement is now on.

There have been plenty of managers linked to the job, but Cascarino believes there is one outstanding candidate on the market right now.

Indeed, according to Cascarino, Vincent Kompany should be Spurs’ number one choice after doing a remarkable job with Burnley in the Championship this season, hailing the Belgian’s incredible style of play and winning mentality.

Kompany the one for Spurs

Cascarino gave his verdict on Kompany.

“I said this about three weeks ago or a month ago and I said that there is one outstanding candidate and that’s Vincent Kompany. The way he has managed a club that was literally on the floor and he’s changed their style of play and it was extraordinary. He had an incredible winning mentality at Manchester City the same as Arteta was, if I was a Tottenham fan that would excite me, it’s so maverick and so different, he’s a leader and he’s shown the ability to make big calls,” Cascarino said.

Impressing

It’s hard to argue with what Cascarino is saying here. After all, Kompany has been utterly brilliant with Burnley this season.

He’s changed the club from top to bottom within less than a year of being in Lancashire, and if he can have a similar effect at Tottenham, he could become a hero in north London from day one.

As Cascarino says, there’s something Arteta-esque about Kompany’s style of play and mentality, and he could be a brilliant new face in the Tottenham dugout.

