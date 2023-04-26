Vincent Kompany celebrates big achievement yesterday amid links with Tottenham Hotspur











Tottenham Hotspur linked manager Vincent Kompany will be delighted to have won the league with Burnley last night.

The 37-year-old manager was celebrating taking the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Kompany has completely transformed the way Burnley play in one season, after years of playing under Sean Dyche.

They’ve dominated sides all season, although yesterday was a much tougher game.

Burnley faced local rivals Blackburn at Ewood Park, as they looked to secure the Championship title.

A second-half strike from Manuel Benson was enough to earn Burnley those all-important three points.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

To win a league title is always a special moment, but to do it at your local rival’s stadium takes it up another level.

Tottenham fans may have been watching on as they see Vincent Kompany win the league.

The Belgian has been linked with the vacant role after Antonio Conte’s sacking last month.

A silverware-winning manager is exactly what all Spurs fans want right now.

Speaking after their title-winning victory yesterday, Kompany said: “No one can take this moment away from us anymore.

“It’s a moment of dreams, and you can see angry fans kicking bottles here still!”

He was incredibly proud of his side, and when asked about the win on Sky Sports, replied: “For anyone who doesn’t know what happens in this part of the world, this is a massive game, so there couldn’t be a better, bigger game for us to win the league.

“It will be talked about for generations.

“I thought it was a template for us for things to come. This season, everybody’s made so much of the football we’ve played, but today we’ve shown how we can grind it out. We defended so well.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Tottenham could do a lot worse than hiring Vincent Kompany this summer, particularly after securing a league title.

The young Belgian could be exactly the sort of coach that builds an identity at Spurs for years to come.

Daniel Levy has opted for big reputations with his last two appointments, and neither have worked out.

Kompany could end up being a manager in a similar mould to Mauricio Pochettino.

He needs to bring in a coach who will prioritise long-term success over a one season rush for trophies.

