Tottenham now have a ‘fantastic’ full-back who is playing better than Kyle Walker this season

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro is currently playing better than Manchester City star Kyle Walker this season.

That’s according to the statistics alone, with WhoScored rating Porro as the second-best right-back in the Premier League so far this season.

Porro endured a mixed start to life at Tottenham shortly after making the switch from Sporting Lisbon back in January.

The 24-year-old showed glimpses of his quality last season but really struggled defensively. There were doubts over his suitability to play in a back four under Ange Postecoglou after he was signed as a wing-back for Antonio Conte.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Yet, the Spaniard has excelled so far this season and despite some shaky moments, he’s provided real quality down the right-hand side for Spurs.

It’s no secret that Tottenham have struggled to replace Kyle Walker after the defender joined Manchester City back in 2017.

But it seems that Porro is actually outperforming the former Spurs man at the moment.

Pedro Porro playing better than Kyle Walker this season

According to WhoScored, Porro ranks as the second-best right-back in the Premier League so far this season.

The Spurs star boasts an average rating of 7.08, with Kieran Trippier just head of him with a rating of 7.54.

Of course, Trippier is another former Tottenham right-back and Kyle Walker makes up the top three with a rating of 6.93.

Photo by Isaac Parkin – MCFC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Porro has been lauded as a ‘fantastic’ player by former Tottenham star Harry Kane and he seems to be finally settling down after a difficult start in North London.

The Spain international wasn’t exactly an obvious fit for Postecoglou’s system due to his defensive limitations. But he’s improved dramatically under the Aussie and has proven to be a creative outlet down the right-hand side.

Of course, he has a long way to go in terms of reaching the levels Kyle Walker has maintained over the years.

But Spurs may have finally found a full-back who is capable of replacing the Englishman after six years of failed recruitment in the position.