Video: Pedro Porro gives £22m Tottenham player a huge hug in training before Brighton clash











Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro showed he absolutely loves training with teammate Son Heung-min.

In a video shared on Tottenham’s Twitter account, the pair can be seen embracing while warming-up.

Tottenham fans will be glad to see spirits are high on the training ground right now.

It was the complete opposite mood at full-time in their last league outing.

They had just been pegged back once again by a last-minute equaliser, this time at the hands of Michael Keane.

Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min will need to keep working hard in training after a poor performance against Everton.

The Spanish defender who arrived in January was criticised for his poor decision making.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

On several occasions he chose the wrong option in the final third when trying to set up his teammates.

Son Heung-min has had a torrid campaign compared to his normal, very high standards.

The £22m man was once against anonymous at Goodison Park, and eventually replaced by Lucas Moura.

The Brazilian joined him off the pitch just minutes later after being sent off for a horrible challenge on Keane.

Porro and Son all smiles in training

There was little to suggest from Cristian Stellini’s first game in charge that much had changed off the pitch for Tottenham.

They set up in a very similar way to when Antonio Conte was at the helm.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise given how long Stellini worked his the previous manager.

The players he has at his disposal are capable of offering so much more going forward though.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Porro and Son are two players who could really add more to their game, and Stellini’s training sessions will be vital to that happening.

The Spaniard especially was signed off the back of his phenomenal form in Portugal with Sporting.

He had already delivered 11 assists in all competition before arriving at Spurs.

Stellini needs to find a way to get Son back to his best quickly.

If he’s to persist with the South Korean for much longer, he needs to re-establish that wavelength with Harry Kane that made the pair so lethal.

Show all