Video: Newcastle striker Alexander Isak reacts to being a Player of the Month nominee











Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been included on the shortlist for Premier League Player of the Month for March.

The Swedish star enjoyed a good month, scoring three goals for the Magpies to get Eddie Howe’s side back on track.

Newcastle had began to stutter a little since the end of the January transfer window.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Goals were hard to come by, and they went on a winless run in the Premier League that stretched to five games.

They also suffered a defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

But they have bounced back this month.

After losing to Manchester City, the Magpies then beat Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

They showed good character in both those games, with Wolves and Forest both getting the scoreline back to 1-1.

Isak really came in clutch for Newcastle in those two games.

He scored a brilliant header against Wolves from a Kieran Trippier cross.

And against Forest, he scored with a wonderful volley with the outside of his foot from a Joe Willock cross.

And right at the death, he held his nerve to score a penalty to win the game for Newcastle. He came in for big praise from Garth Crooks for his display against the Reds.

For his efforts, he has now been included on the shortlist for Player of the Month.

Not only that, Isak’s first goal against Forest is also up for Goal of the Month.

Newcastle star Alexander Isak reacts as Sky reporter Gary Cotterill tells him about Player of the Month nomination

Isak is currently on international duty with Sweden.

Earlier today he was speaking to the press, and Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill was on hand to show the striker that he had been shortlisted just as the new broke.

The 23-year-old couldn’t hide his joy, as he said: “I’m happy for that. You can see there there’s many good players who had a good month so, we’ll see.”

Isak went on to talk about how he wants to make a mark on the club, and that he knows what Newcastle means to the fans.