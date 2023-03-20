Garth Crooks raves about Newcastle striker Alexander Isak after latest display against Forest











Garth Crooks has included Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in his latest Premier League Team of the Week.

The Sweden international started for the Magpies in their game against Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

He got the nod over Callum Wilson.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

And he justified his selection with a superb display, and he kept his nerve right at the end to convert a penalty.

Isak also produced a wonderful piece of a skill to set up Elliot Anderson to score in the second-half. That goal was ruled out thought after a lengthy intervention by VAR.

But it didn’t take away from Isak’s performance. And BBC pundit Crooks was left very impressed.

Garth Crooks praises Alexander Isak after huge contribution against Forest, and says Callum Wilson has ‘run out of steam’

He told BBC Sport: “The adjustment for his first goal was outstanding, while the coolness displayed to convert the winning penalty against Nottingham Forest justified his selection over Callum Wilson.

“Isak is starting to produce the goods at exactly the right time for the Magpies. Wilson did well for Newcastle during the early part of the season but has run out of steam since his return from a World Cup that must have been mentally draining.

“Meanwhile, Isak has taken the strain and is leading the line exceptionally as the Geordies mount a serious assault on a top-four place.”

Isak coming into form is fantastic news for Newcastle. Especially with Wilson having scored just one goal so far this calendar year.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Magpies recently hit a bump in the road and found goals hard to come by.

But Isak has now struck in each of the club’s last two games. His header in the win over Wolves was brilliantly taken.

Potentially, his form could be absolutely huge for Newcastle in terms of their push to finish in the top four.

He’s had some injury problems this season which will have been a frustration for him. But he really does look the real deal.