Video: Kylian Mbappe left in hysterics after seeing what 24-year-old Liverpool star did

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate joined up with Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the France squad during this international break.

The Reds defender has become a regular for Les Bleus following Raphael Varane‘s retirement and is a key part of Didier Deschamps’ France squad right now. In a training session this week, however, Liverpool‘s Konate got a drill so badly wrong that Mbappe burst out laughing.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe left in hysterics after what Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate did in training

France had a successful international break.

They picked up a 2-1 win over the Netherlands last week before hammering four past Scotland at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Tuesday.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate started both games for Les Bleus and played a key part in helping them pick up the wins.

What has gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, however, isn’t their performances on the pitch, but what Konate did in a training session this week that left Mbappe laughing out loud.

The Liverpool defender was involved in a drill where he had to go either left or right depending on the coach’s command.

It looked like the command was to go right, but Konate was caught on his heels. It almost seemed like his mind was telling him to do one thing while his body was doing the other.

In the end, the Liverpool star played it off well by dancing on the spot. Mbappe and others behind him burst out laughing.

The present and future of France and Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate is now a regular starter for both France and Liverpool.

The 24-year-old is a fantastic defender. He has improved massively since joining the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2021, and he’s now performing brilliantly on the international stage as well, even though he still feels he’s not as good as Varane.

Konate has Virgil van Dijk next to him at Liverpool and that has helped him a lot. However, the Dutchman is 32 already, and he won’t be around forever.

That means Konate will be Liverpool’s main man at the back in a couple of years’ time, and he could well be one of the best defenders in the world by that point.