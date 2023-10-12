Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate says he’s definitely not as good as £34m Manchester United player

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has admitted that he’s not Manchester United star Raphael Varane’s successor for France just yet.

Konate is a regular for Liverpool and is an incredible centre-back. He has been brilliant for the Reds since he joined them, and he is now the main man in France’s defence.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate says he’s still far away from reaching Raphael Varane’s level

Manchester United star Raphael Varane has been regarded by many as one of the best centre-backs in the world for years now.

The Frenchman played a huge part in helping Real Madrid win four Champions League titles during his time there, and he also was key when Les Bleus won the World Cup in 2018.

Ibrahima Konate is a lucky boy to have had the chance to rub shoulders with Varane. He would’ve learned so much from being around him, but since the £34 million (BBC) Manchester United man announced his retirement from international football in February this year, many have viewed the Liverpool defender as his successor.

Konate, however, has claimed that he’s still far away from being on Varane’s level.

He said in an interview with Le Parisien: “Having taken up the torch? No. Not yet.

“This’ is one of my objectives but I am still far from everything that he has won, from his track record, from everything that Raphael Varane has succeeded.”

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Konate is on the right path

Konate is definitely not as good as Raphael Varane was in his prime, but he has the potential to get there one day.

The 24-year-old has been brilliant for Liverpool since he joined them. He has been learning every day from Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk, and that has benefitted him massively.

With Varane no longer an option for France, all eyes will be on Konate. He definitely has the ability to succeed for Les Bleus, but it may take some time before he reaches Varane’s peak level.

It will be interesting to see how good Konate will be in a few years’ time.