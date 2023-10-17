Japan continued their wonderful form on Tuesday afternoon with a friendly win over Tunisia in Kobe, and Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi got his name on the score sheet during the 2-0 victory – with a cool finish.

Despite Kyogo’s incredible form over the last few years at Celtic, the 28-year-old only managed to win his 21st Japan cap on Tuesday. Indeed, the ex-Vissel Kobe star was left out of Japan’s World Cup squad.

That is even after scoring a huge 59 goals in 94 Celtic games – laying on 12 more. But on Tuesday, he showed Japanese bosses why he deserves more of a chance for his National Team – finishing superbly.

Japan came into the match having won their last five matches – scoring 22 goals, including a 4-1 win over Germany and beating Turkey 4-2. On Tuesday, they played host to Tunisia, and were favourites.

But they had found Tunisia a tough nut to crack during the first half at Kobe’s stadium. However, after a quick breakaway, Kyogo opened the scoring – a pass deflecting into him. He finished with great ease.

Video: Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi nets for Japan in Tunisia win

Bought for a bargain £4.6m, Kyogo has been a revelation in green and white. Little surprise Kyogo has been valued these days, between £25m and £30m – linked with joining Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs (Sun).

It makes it all the more surprising that he has only managed to earn 21 caps for his country but surely his display on Tuesday will have the tongues Japan management wagging. He is perfect for this side.

How long can Celtic keep him? He is now entering his prime and next summer may be the moment he decides to move south, or join a club in Europe’s top-five leagues. Kyogo’s contract ends in May 2027.