Video: Arsenal's William Saliba and Emile Smith Rowe big each other up











Arsenal have just posted a funny video of William Saliba and Emile Smith Rowe, where the two players are seen praising each other.

The Gunners are flying in the Premier League at the moment. Saliba, who has played every single game, has been integral to Arsenal‘s success, and he is one of the best defenders in the country right now.

Smith Rowe, on the other hand, has had a torrid campaign with injuries, but he’s back now and is expected to start against Sporting Lisbon tomorrow.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal’s William Saliba and Emile Smith Rowe big each other up

Arsenal had an open training session this morning before they flew out to Lisbon for their Europa League clash against Sporting tomorrow.

A video of Gabriel Jesus’ return to full training has raised the excitement levels among Gunners supporters, but the Brazilian is not expected to be involved in the game tomorrow even though he will travel with the squad.

Another clip that will surely make Arsenal fans smile features Saliba and Smith Rowe. The two players are seen bigging each other up before heading out for training.

As the camera comes close to them, Saliba points at Smith Rowe and says: “The Smith.”

The Englishman responds by saying: “This is the guy, Saliba, this is the guy. He is the one. He is the chosen one.”

Saliba then says: “No, no, no, the Smith is back. They are not ready for him, the Smith.”

TBR View:

Smith Rowe’s availability is a massive boost for Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has had a groin issue which has limited him to just 118 minutes of action in all competitions. He has barely played, but he is back now and raring to go.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Saliba is right – the rest of the Premier League is not ready for Smith Rowe. The Englishman is a phenomenal player and can be a match-winner on his day.

He will be hoping to show his class tomorrow against Sporting, where he is expected to start.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Show all