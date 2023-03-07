Report: Arsenal receive huge Gabriel Jesus boost ahead of Sporting Lisbon clash











Arsenal fans have some exciting news coming their way about Gabriel Jesus ahead of their trip to Portugal to take on Sporting Lisbon this week.

The Gunners’ focus is on the Premier League and rightly so, but Mikel Arteta would love to win the other trophy up for grabs too – the Europa League.

Arsenal face Ruben Amorim’s tricky Sporting Lisbon side on Thursday, and Jesus is set to board the plane with his teammates for the first time this year.

Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus to travel with Arsenal squad for Sporting Lisbon clash

Arsenal have been without Jesus since November.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Brazilian flew to Qatar for the World Cup after a great start to life in red and white, but sadly for him, he suffered a serious knee injury in December.

Jesus had to undergo surgery and he hasn’t played a single minute since. However, it’s only a matter of time before he returns to action for Arsenal.

The Sun claim today that Jesus is expected to travel with the Arsenal squad to Portugal for their Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

However, the Brazilian is unlikely to be involved, with his actual return expected to be only after the international break at the end of this season.

Travelling to Lisbon with his Arsenal teammates is reportedly viewed as the next step in his rehabilitation.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal and Arteta are absolutely right to not rush Jesus back from his injury.

The Brazilian suffered a serious knee issue that required surgery, and rushing him back to action only increases the chances of suffering a setback.

That’s the last thing Arsenal need now, having already lost Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah to injuries last week.

Even though he isn’t expected to play, Jesus’ presence around the squad could act as a huge boost as the Gunners look to progress to the next stage of the Europa League.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

