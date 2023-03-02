Victor Osimhen admits he wants Premier League move after Tottenham links











Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has admitted he would like to play in the Premier League one day amid interest from Tottenham Hotpsur.

In an interview with Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Osimhen discussed a range of topics.

The Nigerian international has been one of the best players in Europe this season.

His 19 goals in 20 league appearances have propelled Napoli to the top of Serie A.

After decades without a league title, Napoli have blown the competition away and sit 18 points clear of both Milan sides.

Osimhen has also been instrumental in Napoli’s Champions League campaign.

They have a two-goal advantage of Eintracht Frankfurt going into the home leg in two weeks’ time.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The £70m forward has been linked with Spurs for a while, and has been touted as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

Those are huge shoes to fill, and there’s no suggestion that Kane is going anywhere.

However, there are few players in world football right now who strike as much fear into defenders as the 24-year-old.

If he did join Tottenham, it would be Premier League defenders that would be running scared of Osimhen on a weekly basis.

Tottenham target Osimhen has Premier League ambitions

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, Osimhen is asked about a potential move to England in the future.

“I think it is an ambition of all players, Osimhen said. “And who knows, one day…

“Right now, I assure you, the thought does not even cross my mind.

“It would distract me from a beautiful season. Only Naples. Point”

Given Tottenham’s current reliance on Harry Kane for goals, a move for Osimhen even if he doesn’t leave may make a lot of sense.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Nigerian could play as the main centre-forward, and Kane has already shown he can thrive in a slightly deeper role.

He would also be the target man Dejan Kulusevski is always looking for in the box.

Tottenham target Osimhen won’t be thinking about a move to the Premier League any time soon.

Napoli have virtually wrapped up the league title already, but enjoying that run until the end of the season will be at the forefront of his mind.

There’s no reason given the way they’re playing why they can’t go deep into the Champions League as well.

