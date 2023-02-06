Report: Victor Orta really admires Carlos Corberan as Leeds manager search takes shape











Leeds United opted to sack Jesse Marsch today and the search is now on for the Whites to find his successor quickly.

Marsch took over from Marcelo Bielsa but could never quite get a full tune out of his Leeds side. Despite staving off relegation last term, there has been pressure on Marsch from day one. In the end, it was little surprise to plenty of Leeds fans to see him leave today.

Of course, the club are now tasked with finding a new manager. And according to 90Min, Victor Orta has a big admiration for current West Brom coach, Carlos Corberan.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Corberan is well known to Orta and Leeds already. He served as assistant to Marcelo Bielsa before going on to impress himself at Huddersfield. Since taking over at West Brom, he’s enhanced his reputation further by guiding them from the bottom echelons to the playoff places.

90Min claims that Orta is a huge fan of Corberan. And after reports earlier today from Sky also suggested Corberan, an approach could well come from Leeds.

TBR’s View: Corberan is a good long-term appointment at Leeds

There’d be question marks over whether Corberan could have the immediate impact Leeds need. But overall, he’d be a smart appointment if the club are going to stick with him.

Corberan has worked wonders with West Brom really. They were down and out at one point and now look destined to seal a playoff spot.

Should Leeds manage to pinch him, it will derail the Baggies. However, Orta will be in no mood to make friends in this appointment, and if he wants Corberan you can imagine he’ll just go and get him.

Further, Corberan would surely find it hard to turn down the offer too.