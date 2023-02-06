Sky Sports reporter drops Carlos Corberan in as the favourite to replace Marsch at Leeds











Leeds United have moved to sack Jesse Marsch today and the Whites are on the hunt for yet another new manager.

After sacking Marcelo Bielsa, the Leeds board have moved to remove Marsch just 12 months later. It means the search is now on to make a swift appointment, with relegation very much a threat right now.

Of course, a number of names will be linked. But according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, the one name Leeds fans need to keep an eye on is Carlos Corberan.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The West Brom boss – and former Leeds coach – is working wonders at The Hawthorns. But Solhekol claims he is the man being talked about most at Leeds right now.

“The one name that everyone is talking about a lot – who was also linked with the Everton job – is Carlos Corberan,” Solhekol said.

“Of course he’s doing such a good job with West Bromwich Albion and of course he worked as an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa. So I think he would be the favourite for the job at the moment. But I think as far as West Brom are concerned they’ll point to him having a contract there at the moment and not wanting to lose him.”

TBR’s View: Corberan still carries a risk for Leeds

While Corberan knows the club well there is a danger for Leeds in appointing him. It could well be that he brings much of the same as we’ve seen under Bielsa and then Marsch.

And right now, Leeds might need a complete change. Everton moved to get Sean Dyche to keep them up. Leeds need someone who will do the same.

Corberan is clearly a very good coach. But he took weeks to get going with West Brom and at the moment, Leeds might not have that time.