Gift Orban names who he'd rather sign for; Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United











Young Nigerian forward Gift Orban has said that he’d like a move to the Premier League but doesn’t quite fancy it if Arsenal come in for him.

Orban is said to be on the list of a number of clubs heading into the summer. The likes of Tottenham have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old, while Chelsea, Man United and more are also credited with interest.

And while there’s been no concrete mention of Arsenal as such, Orban has made it quite clear he doesn’t quite fancy moving to The Emirates.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

Gift Orban thinks Arsenal can’t win titles

The young Nigerian, currently at Gent, is set to be hot property this summer it seems. However, he has spoken to the press over in Belgium and insisted Arsenal won’t be the club for him.

Instead, he’d prefer to sign for someone like City, United, or Liverpool, clubs he claims can win titles.

In quotes relayed by Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account, Orban has clearly got a lot to say for himself when it comes to his future.

Orban confident in himself

I mean, Arsenal aren’t even credited with having any concrete interest so this is a strange old comment from young Gift Orban.

It’s essentially making sure the Gunners don’t come for him, which is a strange move. The other onlooking clubs will be looking on with interest as well.

This comment might be perceived as confident. But some might also take it as having a bit of a bad attitude towards one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Orban will be hoping he gets a big move. But with talk like this, he’ll need to back up his words with performances.