Tottenham send scouts to watch ‘incredible’ striker who scored three-minute hat-trick this season











Tottenham Hotspur have sent their scouts to watch Gent striker Gift Orban ahead of the summer transfer window.

A report from the Evening Standard suggests Spurs aren’t the only English side interested in the 20-year-old.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Fulham were also in attendance to watch the young Nigerian in action.

Despite having no manager or sporting director going into next season, Spurs are still looking to identify new signings.

There are areas of the squad that need obvious attention over the summer.

Question marks remain over the standard of Tottenham’s defensive options.

With Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma both currently set to leave the club, another forward option wouldn’t go amiss.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

There’s also the lingering issue of Harry Kane’s contract, with is slowly running down ahead of next summer.

Tottenham have now sent scouts to watch Gift Orban who is having a fantastic season in Belgium.

He’s certainly not the finished project yet but could be the ideal understudy to Kane.

It may not be an easy deal to get over the line this summer.

Tottenham send scouts to watch Orban

The report from the Evening Standard lists the clubs, including Spurs, who have been closely watching Orban.

They go on to say that the ‘incredible’ 20-year-old is under contract until 2027 and in no rush to leave Belgium.

Gent are also understood to only be tempted to sell the forward for a ‘huge fee’ this summer.

Orban made headlines earlier in the season for an incredible three-minute hat-trick in the Europa Conference League.

With the tie against Istanbul Basaksehir poised at 1-1 after the first leg, Orban blew the Turkish side away with some incredible finishing.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

If Tottenham’s scouts were in attendance that night they might have recommended a bid for Orban then and there.

If the price tag isn’t right, it doesn’t make sense for Spurs to push to sign Orban this summer.

Whoever comes in at Tottenham will have other priorities to concentrate on.

However, the young forward is one to keep an eye on in the future.

Right now, both sides are set to qualify for the Conference League next season.

Tottenham could end up getting an even closer look at him then.

Show all