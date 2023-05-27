‘Very tempted’: Phil Hay says the 49ers could hire ‘unbelievable’ manager if they buy Leeds











Brendan Rodgers could well end up being the next manager of Leeds United if 49ers Enterprises go ahead with their takeover of the club.

Speaking on his podcast, Hay was asked how he sees next season panning out, and one of the main questions he had to answer was who would be the new manager.

While the journalist couldn’t give a concrete answer on that front, he did say that if the long-awaited takeover of the club were to happen, Brendan Rodgers would have to be considered as a strong candidate as the 49ers are thought to bd keen on the ‘unbelievable’ gaffer.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

49ers keen on Rodgers

Hay gave his vision on how next season could end up looking at Leeds.

“You will see departures in double figures if they are relegated. Who will be Head Coach? I think if 49ers Enterprises get in the door they will be very tempted to land someone like Brendan Rodgers if they can,” Hay said.

Rodgers to Leeds?

Brendan Rodgers would be a brilliant manager for Leeds United, but we do have to question whether or not this appointment has any chance of happening.

Look, Leeds are a big club, but all logic suggests that they’re going to be a Championship team next season, and a manager like Rodgers doesn’t belong in the second tier.

Rodgers is an FA Cup winner who is very much proven at Premier League level, he very nearly won a league title with Liverpool and he’s even being linked with Tottenham at the moment.

The reality is that Rodgers could do a lot better than managing in the Championship, and as much as the 49ers may appreciate his talents, it’s hard to see how this one could actually happen.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

