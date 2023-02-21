'Very real possibility': Journalist has just given latest Leeds United takeover update, it seems exciting











Journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided a potentially exciting update on the potential takeover of Leeds United.

Jacobs, via Give Me Sport, has given some further information on when Leeds may change hands.

The last few weeks have been a turbulent time at Elland Road.

Leeds are struggling on the pitch, and sacked manager Jesse Marsch two weeks ago.

Michael Skubala was appointed as caretaker manager, and has been in charge for their last three games.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

After securing a promising point against Manchester United, they’ve suffered back-to-back losses.

Their 1-0 defeat to Everton saw them fall into the relegation after a long run without a win in the league.

Those at the top of the club have failed to bring in a permanent manager, with plenty of big names touted.

The latest of those is Javi Gracia, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting yesterday Leeds are in talks with the Spaniard.

However, Jacobs has now provided a takeover update which could have much bigger long-term implications for Leeds.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said: “That project is seemingly changing hands in a majority ownership sense into 49ers Enterprises.

“If they were to complete their full control of the club by the summer, which is a very real possibility, it also means that they have to have a relatively big say, going forwards.”

With takeovers being discussed across the Premier League right now, 49ers Enterprises are keen to get in on the act.

They already hold a 44% stake in the club, but want to be in sole control of Leeds in time for next season.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Right now, there’s no way of knowing which league Leeds will be playing when that comes around.

If Leeds are relegated, it could significantly reduce the amount they’re willing to pay for the remaining stake.

Jacobs’s takeover update will be encouraging, but there’s so many factors that could affect Leeds’s future in the next few months.

Remaining in the Premier League is now an even more important task.

It’s up to the club to make the right call on who their next manager will be, as it could have huge implications.

Show all