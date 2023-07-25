Arsenal’s transfer business for this summer appears to be winding down.

Indeed, the Gunners have already spent around £200m on three players in this window, and for any club, that is a massive chunk of the transfer budget.

Arsenal won’t have loads left to spend at this point, but there may still be room for one more blockbuster addition as links to Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus continue.

According to Kevin Campbell, this could be a great signing.

Speaking on The Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Campbell stated that he is actually a massive fan of Kudus, comparing the £40m man’s style of play to Bukayo Saka at times.

Kudus a top player

Campbell hailed the Ghanaian.

“I remember watching him for Ajax and I was very impressed with him. He actually plays a bit like Saka at times, where he welcomes the contact and shifts away from it. He can play attacking midfield, up front or on the right, for £40m he’s great value for money,” Campbell said.

Just what Arsenal need

The Gunners have done a brilliant job in bolstering their squad so far this summer, but you can’t avoid the idea that they still need some attacking depth.

Kudus is an incredibly talented player who can play anywhere across the frontline, he would be a great depth option for Arsenal and, as Campbell says, he would be able to rotate with Bukayo Saka if it came to it.

Arsenal need more depth in their attack as the likes of Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have barely had a break for two years, and the addition of Kudus could be just the ticket for the north London club heading into next season.