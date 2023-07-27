Arsenal’s Kai Havertz says Mikel Arteta immediately made him feel supported at the club and has given him a lot of confidence.

That’s via an interview with Sky Sports in which Havertz adds that he hopes to repay all of the efforts Arteta has made with him.

Havertz said: “I think he was giving me this message from the first second when I spoke to him, the first time, I felt the support straight away.

“And I think this is very important for me as a player and he just gives the trust to me and I hopefully can give it back.”

24-year-old Kai Havertz has already been subject to criticism during his time at Arsenal, something Arteta thinks is unfair.

Considering Arteta’s side are in pre-season, and Havertz has already scored two goals in three games, the criticism does seem harsh.

However, Arteta will be aware of the pressure on his new £65m signing and is therefore clearly keen to support his star.

Havertz will take a lot of confidence from Arteta repeatedly applauding all of the characteristics he’ll bring to Arsenal this season.

Arteta has praised Havertz’s versatility and suggested he could even play as a target man for the club.

However, the former Chelsea player looks initially set for a role on the left side of midfield – the position vacated by Granit Xhaka.

Kai Havertz’s Arsenal career will no doubt be a fascinating story to watch this summer.

It definitely feels as if Mikel Arteta has taken a slight risk given his role for Havertz isn’t where he’s usually deployed.

However, if the move works out, and Havertz unlocks more of the potential he’s always seemed to promise, he could have an excellent career in an Arsenal shirt.

When confident and on top of his game at Chelsea, Havertz has had some brilliant moments.

Arteta is clearly set on harbouring that confidence and helping Havertz develop into a consistent performer for Arsenal.

And if you consider Declan Rice to be a signing that brings a more guaranteed level of performance, Havertz may be Arteta’s exciting project.

There’s no doubt that Arsenal fans will be very excited to see Havertz, among other new signings, in their opening Premier League game.