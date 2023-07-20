Mikel Arteta thinks 24-year-old Arsenal man could let him use new tactic next season

Mikel Arteta believes 24-year-old Kai Havertz could be deployed as a target man for Arsenal next season.

That’s according to an interview with Arsenal’s Spanish boss via Football London.

Arteta, speaking after Arsenal’s 5-0 win against the MLS All-stars, said Havertz’s versatility will be a real asset.

Arteta said: “He gives us something different with his quality and his height, for example where he can be a target man if we need to beat the press.”

“He’s playing at the attacking midfield position for now but I’m sure throughout the season he’ll be used in different positions.”

Havertz joined Arsenal from Chelsea earlier in the window for a fee of £65m.

The German bagged his first goal for the club in last night’s friendly after coming on as a substitute.

The 24-year-old stole the ball away from his man at the back post and finished well after receiving a pass from Marquinhos.

Havertz will be hoping this is the first of many for Arsenal who will be back in the Champions League this season.

Arteta will also be very pleased to see his new man hitting the ground running in pre-season.

Havertz gives Arteta multiple options at Arsenal

Havertz’s move to Arsenal came as a bit of a surprise early in the window.

Perhaps even more surprising is the initial position Arteta intends to play his new man in.

Havertz has been earmarked for the role that Granit Xhaka vacated after his move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The 30-year-old, who departed for £21.4m, typically played in an advanced role on the left of the midfield three.

And it’s fair to say he fared a lot better in that position as opposed to a deeper, defensive role under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

The Swiss international did an important job in establishing this system for Arsenal, and fans will hope Havertz can now thrive in it.

Comments about Havertz playing as a striker aren’t too surprising, he did it often for Chelsea, but acting as a target man would be a shock.

Havertz does have the height but would perhaps need to improve his hold-up play in the role.

Nonetheless, Mikel Arteta will be very pleased to have multiple options ahead of what will be a challenging season.

Arsenal will have increased expectations this year especially after their summer spending.