Everton have made bid for £25m ace who has ‘got absolutely everything’ – Sky Sports

Everton are desperate to sign an exciting attacking prospect and reports suggest that they have made a latest bid for the player.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are desperate to sign Wilfried Gnonto, so much so that they have made four offers.

Their latest recent bid is apparently £25million, including add-ons and it also even has a sell-on clause. Gnonto is also apparently desperate to leave Leeds.

Only time will tell if the newest bid gets accepted or if they end up having to make another bid again this summer.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Everton make a fourth bid for Gnonto

Gnonto is highly-rated and someone who Micah Richards told Sky Sports has ‘got absolutely everything‘.

The Italian attacker is only 19 years-old and has already made his professional debut for his country Italy. He has also got a goal for his country.

Everton should definitely be looking at young prospects and Gnonto fits the bill massively for the Toffees this summer,

They used to buy ageing talents in their prime and never got a resale value for these players. It hurt them financially so it is good to see them changing their transfer plans.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Gnonto has lots of talent and has already showed glimpses of his top potential in the Premier League last season.

He is definitely not the full package yet and is quite raw at the moment, so he needs Sean Dyche to coach him to get the best out of him.

It is an exciting summer for the club as they have made some decent signings but they need to make sure that they strengthen more so that they push away from the bottom of the table.