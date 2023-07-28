Newcastle have had an exciting transfer window so far, but you can’t help but feel as though the Magpies may have one more trick up their sleeve.

Indeed, as the richest club in the world, it really feels as though you can never count Newcastle out of any transfer race, and one link that feels as though it has persisted for quite some time now is the rumoured move for Federico Chiesa.

The Magpies have been linked with Chiesa for a little while now, but, sadly, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, this deal is going to be very difficult to do.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Chiesa difficult

Romano shared what he’s heard about Chiesa.

“No, I think Newcastle already signed Harvey Barnes in that position, so the deal is absolutely quiet. Juventus want big money for Chiesa, they could sell Chiesa if they get a very important bid, but a very important bid is £60m or £65m, and nobody has put enough money on the table. At the moment it’s no for Newcastle, Newcastle are very happy with Harvey Barnes. I think with Chiesa it’s going to be very difficult to join Newcastle unless they sell some other players,” Romano said.

Photo by Frank Augstein – Pool/Getty Images

Overkill

Would Federico Chiesa be a fantastic signing for Newcastle? Of course he would, but do they really need him right now? Probably not.

If there’s one area of the Newcastle squad that is stacked right now it’s on the wings.

Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy are all very decent wide options, while Alexander Isak can also fill in on the left if needed.

Chiesa would be fantastic, but there are other holes in this squad that need filling before Newcastle think about, once again, upgrading in the wide areas.