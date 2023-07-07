Newcastle now seriously interested in signing ‘superstar’ attacker

The latest reports suggest that Newcastle United and Liverpool are both now very interested in signing Italy international Federico Chiesa.

According to corrieredellosport, Chiesa is waiting for offers and he is apparently aware that they could soon be strong interest from the Premier League.

The report goes on to say that Newcastle and Liverpool are now more interested in signing him than they were before.

Newcastle are apparently now incredibly ambitious this summer and exploratory talks are scheduled with Juventus to see if a deal can happen.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Newcastle seriously interested in Chiesa

The Magpies mean serious business this summer. The fact that they managed to qualify for the Champions League will also make them a very tempting offer for any player.

Chiesa is highly-rated. No doubt the ‘superstar‘ would be another massive coup for the club if they managed to sign him.

They have already shown their desire to get even better by signing Sandro Tonali and it will no doubt get better and better for them this summer.

Liverpool also being keen is somewhat of an issue as they will no doubt be another tempting offer for Chiesa despite not qualifying for the Champions League.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Chiesa has won three trophies and already played in Europe’s top competition. This is something that the current squad at Newcastle most-definitely lack.

If the club can pull of this signing then it would be a huge coup. It is an exciting period for the club and they need to have a big summer to make sure it stays that way.