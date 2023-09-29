Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Donyell Malen, a player who was once in Arsenal’s ranks.

The ‘very dangerous‘ Dutch international currently plays his football in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, and he has been really impressive since the start of last season. Now, Jurgen Klopp views him as a target to be Mohamed Salah‘s backup at Liverpool.

Liverpool want to sign Arsenal old-boy Donyell Malen

German media outlet SportBILD have reported this week that Liverpool are interested in signing Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

The 24-year-old Dutch international was once a youth player at Arsenal.

He was viewed by everyone at London Colney as a hugely talented youngster, but after failing to get any senior opportunities at the Emirates, he decided to leave the club in the summer of 2017.

Arsenal sold him to PSV Eindhoven for just £500,000 back then (The Sun), and if the report is to be believed, he’s worth a hell of a lot more than that now.

It has been claimed that Liverpool boss Klopp views Malen as an ‘ideal backup’ to Mohamed Salah, who has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The report says Dortmund aren’t too concerned about the interest and would only let Malen leave if they receive of a fee of at least £52 million.

He’s not on Salah’s level

Liverpool target Donyell Malen is a very good player, there’s no debate on that front.

The Dutchman scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions last season, and he already has four and two this campaign in just seven appearances.

However, if Liverpool are looking for a player to be Salah’s backup and eventually replace him, Malen is probably not that guy.

Salah was directly involved in 46 goals in all competitions last season. That sort of output is outrageous for a wide player, and as good as Malen is, he just can’t match those numbers.