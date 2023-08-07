David Ornstein shares what he knows about David Raya signing for Arsenal

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has been speaking about all things Arsenal and has given his take on the David Raya situation.

Ornstein has been giving his thoughts on a number of transfer related stories over on the Hayters TV YouTube channel.

Of course, one of the big deals being discussed right now is that of David Raya to Arsenal. The Gunners are looking to land the Spanish stopper after agreeing to let Matt Turner sign for Nottingham Forest.

And according to Ornstein, the Gunners are now pressing on towards reaching an agreement with Brentford.

“My expectation right now is that they are going to move towards an agreement with Brentford for David Raya,” Ornstein said.

“They were a bit short of where they needed to be with their initial offer. Brentford prior to Arsenal stepping forward were quite forward in wanting £40 million. Arsenal would want to go far lower than that. Maybe they will meet somewhere in the middle but it’s a move both clubs want to make happen so you sense then that a compromise will be found.



I”t depends on Matt Turner exiting and Nottingham Forest are the club who want to take him and are closing in on that deal. So I expect that whole situation to have resolved itself at the start of the week and then Arsenal can move on to other considerations.”

Arsenal will get this done

With the deal for Turner to Forest almost done there is just no way that Arsenal won’t now get this over the line.

Ornstein didn’t seem to want to say it was done and dusted but everyone knows that the Gunners will get this done.

Raya will be a fine signing as well. It will put big pressure on Aaron Ramsdale and gives Mikel Arteta two goalkeepers of genuine quality.