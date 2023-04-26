Valentin Castellanos smashes four goals vs Real Madrid after Leeds United failed to sign him











Leeds United were heavily linked with a move to sign Valentin Castellanos last summer – they must be regretting not getting him now after watching him against Real Madrid last night.

The Whites were in need of a new striker at the start of the season to provide cover for Patrick Bamford, who had a torrid time with injuries in the previous campaign.

Castellanos‘ name was all over Leeds news in the summer window, but a move failed to materialise.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Leeds United target Valentin Castellanos smashes four goals vs Real Madrid

We see a hat-trick in football almost every other week, but seeing a player score four goals in an hour is such a rare sight.

Girona’s Castellanos didn’t just achieve that last night, he did it against the European champions, Real Madrid – first player to do so since 1947.

The Argentine, who is on loan from New York City FC in the MLS, has had a decent season at Girona. Before last night’s game, he had managed seven goals in La Liga, which is not an awful record for someone playing in his first season in Europe.

However, Castellanos became an absolute superstar overnight with a sensational performance against Real Madrid, scoring four times before the 62nd minute to help his side pick up a huge win.

We’re sure he’ll be on the radar of numerous clubs this summer.

Leeds wanted to sign him last summer

Leeds United‘s need for a new striker was evident for everyone to see, and old boss Jesse Marsch identified Castellanos having watched him perform for New York City FC in the MLS back home.

Reports revealed that the Whites were at the front of the queue to sign the 24-year-old forward after Manchester City passed on the opportunity to get him.

The likes of Newcastle United and West Ham were also said to be interested in Castellanos, but it was Girona who sealed a season-long loan deal in the end.

After his phenomenal display against Real Madrid last night, he may now be beyond Leeds’ reach.

Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

