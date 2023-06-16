Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun made his senior international debut for the USMNT last night, and here’s how the United States media reacted to his display.

The 21-year-old represented England at U17, U18, U20 and U21 levels over the years. The Three Lions wanted him to continue his development there, but after not receiving a senior call-up, the young striker decided to represent the USMNT instead.

Balogun finally made his debut for the USA against Mexico last night.

USA national media deliver verdict on Folarin Balogun’s international debut

The USMNT took on Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League last night in what was a truly chaotic game.

The Americans won 3-0 thanks to a brace from Christian Pulisic and a goal from Ricardo Pepi, but what made the game crazy was the fact that four players were sent off – two on each side.

Before the game, however, all eyes were on Folarin Balogun, as he was handed his senior debut for the USMNT. Everyone wanted him to score, but unfortunately for him, he had a quiet game.

Here’s how the USA media reacted to his display.

GOAL gave him a 6/10 and wrote: “Welcome to CONCACAF, Balo! A quiet game overall for the new addition before he was viciously hacked down by Cesar Montes.

“A brawl ensured as the USMNT had their new teammates back, which some would say is a good sign. Better days ahead for the striker, for sure.”

MLSSoccer.com gave him a 7/10 and wrote: “The most-anticipated USMNT debut in recent memory didn’t net Balogun a goal, but it’s probably no coincidence that the three-goal outburst coincided with his arrival to the lineup given the attention he’s bound to draw from opposing defences.”

Arsenal could sell Balogun

Arsenal sent Folarin Balogun out on loan to Reims at the start of last season.

Everyone felt he would have a good campaign in France, but nobody quite expected him to score 22 times in all competitions and become one of the best forwards in Ligue 1.

Now, Balogun will return to Arsenal but he is expected to be sold. He doesn’t want to go out on loan again and is desperate to be a regular starter, which is something that will not happen at the Emirates.

The likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig are all interested in signing him, and Arsenal will make some good money by selling him this summer.