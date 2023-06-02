'Unveiled soon': Fabrizio Romano hints at Liverpool player announcement











Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are on the verge of announcing a new contract for Adrian.

The transfer insider took to Twitter with an update on the Anfield reserve goalkeeper.

Romano reported earlier this week that Adrian had penned a new Liverpool deal and “will be unveiled soon”.

During the transfer season, Friday evenings are a fairly popular time for clubs to make announcements.

With Romano reiterating the Adrian news on Friday afternoon, an announcement could well be imminent now.

‘Rather good feeling’

Adrian joined Liverpool in 2019 on a free transfer after leaving fellow Premier League side West Ham.

Shortly after signing, the 35-year-old helped the Reds win the European Super Cup against Chelsea.

He kept out Tammy Abraham’s spot kick to help Liverpool clinch the trophy and earn the fans’ adulation.

Since then, Caoimhin Kelleher has leapfrogged Adrian to become Liverpool’s second choice in between the sticks.

However, Kelleher now looks likely to leave Anfield this year, so Adrian could well return to second choice.

Even if he remains third, he’s certainly a great player to have in the dressing room and in training.

Jurgen Klopp told reporters last month that he had a “rather good feeling” an agreement would be reached.

The Liverpool media team asked Klopp about his plans for the goalkeepers during the upcoming transfer window.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Klopp replied: “I can’t see… honestly, I can’t see Caoimh leaving. It must be an extraordinary offer that I start thinking, I have to say.

“Adrian, if we don’t say goodbye [already] what would that mean? That he probably stays, but if there is nothing in the papers then it is not decided yet finally.

“We will not do it [say goodbye] just in case, but I have a rather good feeling that we [will] keep working together in that position.”