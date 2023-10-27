‘Unrecognisable’: Tim Sherwood says £25m Tottenham player doesn’t look the same now

Tottenham aren’t the same team they were last season.

The north London club have transformed under Ange Postecoglou into one of the most entertaining, exciting and attacking sides in English football, and it’s been an absolute joy to watch.

The team as a whole has transformed, and, as you can imagine, so have some of the players.

Indeed, the improvement in certain players at Spurs has been stark, and speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Tim Sherwood has named Yves Bissouma as the biggest example of a player who has transformed this season.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Bissouma has transformed

Sherwood spoke highly of the midfielder.

“Some of them are unrecognisable, a lot of those players I would’ve said ‘can someone come and buy these off of Tottenham, Bissouma I think he’s the biggest example, Sarr has been outstanding Udogie has been brilliant,” Sherwood said.

Back to his best

Sherwood says Bissouma looks unrecognisable now, but we’d say quite the opposite, he looked a different player last season.

It feels like a while ago now, but we mustn’t forget that during his time at Brighton, the midfielder was absolutely brilliant in the middle of the park, and he was tipped for huge things.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Last season was a drop off and Bissouma didn’t look himself, but now, he’s looking back to his best and playing like he used to.

To say Bissouma is unrecognisable now is a huge discredit to the work he did earlier in his career, and while he looks like a different player to last season, it has to be said that last term was an anomaly in what has otherwise been a very promising and exciting footballing career.

Bissouma is back to his best, and it’s brilliant to see the £25m man enjoying his football and playing with freedom once again.