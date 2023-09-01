‘Unreal’ player’s head could be turned by Tottenham, bid could come in today

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a move to sign Conor Gallagher, and the Chelsea midfielder’s head may be turned.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who share the latest on Spurs’ deadline day plans amid rumours that they are going to try and sign the 23-year-old England and Blues midfielder.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher’s head may be turned by Tottenham

Transfers between Tottenham and Chelsea rarely ever happen because of the rivalry between the two clubs, but Spurs’ interest in Conor Gallagher is being reported by multiple outlets.

The 23-year-old Blues midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino following the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Even though he donned the captain’s armband in their last game, Gallagher must know his chances of regular game time this season, especially with no European football, are very limited.

In an article about the transfer deals that could go through today, the Mail claim Gallagher to Spurs could well happen for a fee in the region of £40 million.

It has also been revealed that the ‘unreal‘ midfielder is aware of Tottenham’s interest in him, and his head may be turned by Spurs due to lack of game time at Chelsea.

Gallagher still has two years left on his Chelsea contract.