‘Unreal’ player is now open to joining Newcastle United

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a name being tipped to move on in January as he continues to struggle to get game-time at The Etihad.

Phillips has struggled to find a place in the City XI since moving from Leeds and there is an acceptance that he will look to move on in the January transfer window.

And according to The Telegraph, Phillips would more than welcome a move to Newcastle United if it came calling in the winter.

Kalvin Phillips fancies move to Newcastle

According to The Telegraph, Phillips is one of the players Newcastle are considering after they were rocked with the ban to Sandro Tonali.

Tonali is due to miss 10 months of football and won’t return until next summer if at all.

It’s claimed that the Magpies are looking at a number of players when it comes to replacing Tonali and that Phillips is one.

Interestingly, it’s suggested that Phillips would indeed be open to signing for Newcastle if the move does come about.

A loan deal is more likely in the January window. However, if a permanent deal can be done, then Newcastle might well end up going for it as well.

Good replacement for Tonali

The decision on Tonali has rocked the Magpies and they must now scramble around to ensure their season isn’t derailed at all.

The Italian has been excellent since he signed for the club in the summer and it’s a real blow to see him out now.

The ‘unreal‘ Phillips, though, is more than capable of coming into the fold and doing well. The former Leeds man is a full England international and those players are hard to come by in January.

If Phillips is available, then Newcastle landing him would make big sense. Eddie Howe will know who he wants, and it’s little surprise to see Phillips linked here.