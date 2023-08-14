‘Unreal’ £40m PL player had real concerns about signing for West Ham earlier this summer

West Ham remain in the hunt for new players after selling Declan Rice, despite adding Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse recently.

The Hammers are armed with more than £100m in the kitty after selling Rice and have spent just over half of that on the arrivals of Alvarez and Ward-Prowse.

However, David Moyes is keen to bring new faces in and Harry Maguire remains a player of interest for the Hammers.

As does Chelsea midfielder, Conor Gallagher.

According to The Daily Mail’s latest transfer confidential letter, Gallagher remains a player very much of interest to West Ham and Moyes.

However, rather concerningly for the Hammers, Gallagher has not been left with the best impression of the club.

It’s claimed in the report that Gallagher was apparently unimpressed by the unstability of the club earlier in the summer. At that time, the Hammers were struggling to sign players, had the Rice sale going on, and Moyes’ own future was being called into question.

It remains to be seen, then, whether the ‘unreal‘ Gallagher will be keen on the move or not. He started the game against Liverpool yesterday but with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia due to sign, Gallagher could find himself down the pecking order.

Perfect for West Ham

There is an opening at West Ham now for a midfielder or two to really make their mark. Rice’s departure, added to the fact that Lucas Paqueta might also be on his way to Man City, means there are chances.

Gallagher, on paper anyway, looks to be the ideal signing for the Hammers. He is all-action and loves getting about the pitch, much like Rice did.

Whether or not the club can show him that things have changed since earlier in the summer is another matter. But if they can sign Gallagher, it would be smart business.