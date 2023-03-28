‘Unless the club is sold’: Pundit says Spurs should only hire 35-year-old if ENIC sell up











Craig Burley has claimed that Tottenham shouldn’t hire Julian Nagelsmann under their current ownership.

Speaking on ESPN, Craig Burley has been discussing the idea of Tottenham Hotspur hiring Julian Nagelsmann to replace Antonio Conte.

The German has been strongly linked with Spurs, but Burley says that the north London club should only hire Nagelsmann if the club is sold to a richer ownership group who will back the refurbishment of the playing squad adequately.

Indeed, Burley noted that Nagelsmann, much like Jose Mourinho and Conte before him, would likely have complaints about the club’s budget, and he said that there’s no point hiring him unless the club is sold, stating that they’re better off getting a manager who is happy to work with a smaller budget over a long period of time.

Hire Nagelsmann if ENIC go

Burley gave his verdict on Nagelsmann.

“If he’s prepared to work with a budget that is not of Man City, Man United’s or Chelsea then fine, but there’s no point bringing someone in again who will say ‘oh look at United’s spending and City’s spending’. Unless the club is sold there’s very little possibility of that changing. There’s just no common sense, they keep putting a plaster over it. If they’re not going to be big spenders they need someone who is going to work long-term with that budget,” Burley said.

Don’t make the same mistakes

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

If Tottenham hire another ‘win now’ manager and don’t back him with the right signings, guess what will happen? They’ll eventually get annoyed and kick up a fuss while issues on the pitch come to the fore.

That’s exactly what will happen if Nagelsmann is brought in an he isn’t backed, so Spurs should steer clear of him unless they can make him some very clear promises and stick to them.

