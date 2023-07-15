Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane’s preference is reportedly still to sign for Manchester United this summer, but there’s a problem.

The England captain has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs and there’s a big chance he will leave the club. He is one of the best strikers in the world, and almost every side in Europe would love to sign him.

Bayern Munich and PSG are pushing for his signature this summer, but The Independent claim that Kane still fancies a move to Manchester United.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The 29-year-old, branded as an ‘underrated‘ player by Jose Enrique (Instagram Story, 7th June 2022), is in the prime of his career, and he’ll guarantee goals wherever he goes.

That makes him a very attractive option and the report claims both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing him this summer.

However, it has also been added that Kane’s preference is still to join Manchester United.

The Red Devils are on the rise again under Erik ten Hag and have qualified for the Champions League next season. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world as well, so it’s understandable why Kane would want to move there.

Sadly for him, the report claims Manchester United just don’t have the budget to sign him. Furthermore, Levy is far less likely to sell him to a rival English club.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

Manchester United could easily become title challengers if they sign Harry Kane this summer.

The Englishman is one of the best strikers in the world. He scored 30 goals last season while playing in a team where nobody apart from him stepped up and delivered – imagine what he’d do in a good side.

However, the chances of Kane moving to Old Trafford are extremely slim. Even if United could afford to sign him, we just can’t see a world where Levy would let him go there.

In our opinion, Kane will either join Bayern Munich or stay at Tottenham this summer.